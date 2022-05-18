Man acquitted of murder in July 2020 slaying at Bethel Midtown Village in Athens

A Hull man charged with shooting a Gainesville man to death at Bethel Midtown Village in Athens was acquitted of murder Tuesday by a Clarke County Superior Court jury.

The trial for Joseph D. Baughns, 31, began May 9 and was turned over to the jury of eight women and four men late Friday, followed by deliberations on Monday and Tuesday.

The jury convicted Baughns on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, but found him not guilty on seven other counts, including malice and felony murder and aggravated assault.

Western Circuit Judge Lawton Stephens will sentence Baughns at a later date.

Related: Case of Athens man charged in Bethel Midtown slaying goes to grand jury

More crime news: 'It's extremely dangerous': Athens-Clarke police respond to cases of weekend gunfire

Also: 'So much fraud to so many people': Athens man charged in nationwide ID-theft case

The slaying of Jarred Lamar Sanders, 34, known as “St. Louis,” occurred July 27, 2020. Athens-Clarke police were able to secure video footage showing Baughns getting out of a van at the nearby Hotel Indigo, walking across the street into Bethel, then leaving the scene after Sanders was shot.

However, there was no video of the actual shooting. Police did locate a key witness, a landscape worker who testified he looked up at the second-floor breezeway to see two men struggling, with Baughns holding a pistol in a raised arm and Sanders' hand grasping the arm.

The witness, a native of Guatemala who needed an interpreter for his testimony, testified he observed Baughns separate himself from Sanders then fire the gun at him. Sanders died within minutes of a single shot to the torso.

“I saw it when the fight was happening,” the witness testified, explaining he did not see what ignited the confrontation between the men.

Western Circuit Assistant Public Defender Will McIntosh told the jury that Baughns killed Sanders in self defense as he was pistol-whipped and his jaw was broken in the fight. Although no physical evidence surfaced that Sanders carried a gun, McIntosh alleged that Sanders sold drugs at the complex and said it was hard to imagine Sanders would be in Bethel without a gun.

Story continues

Baughns also said Sanders was armed, according to police. No firearms were found at the crime scene.

Western Circuit Assistant District Attorneys Kyle Thompson and Gerald Henderson both argued that it was Sanders who was fighting for his life that afternoon.

Prosecutors pointed out that Baughns told an Athens-Clarke police homicide detective that when he left Bethel, he took his gun and Sanders’ gun.

The state’s attorneys also argued there was no evidence that Sanders ever carried a weapon. Baughns' girlfriend did testify that she saw him with a gun when they arrived in the van upon stopping at the hotel.

And while Baughns did not testify, during a videotaped police interrogation he told the detective that “I always got a gun on me.”

Baughns' girlfriend also said that when he left the van, he never told her why he was going to Bethel except “to get what was his.”

There was no evidence that Baughns and Sanders knew each other, except for a previous confrontation they once had at Bethel Homes.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Hull man acquitted of murder charge in July 2020 slaying in Athens