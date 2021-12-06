Man acquitted of officer's murder in 2018 now sought by police

Dec. 6—NEW FLORENCE, Pa. — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a New Florence man who was acquitted of murder in 2018 of the 2015 killing of a St. Clair Township police officer.

According to triblive.com, Westmoreland County Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio issued the warrant for the arrest of Ray Allen Shetler Jr., 37, after he failed to appear for a probation revocation hearing, which online court records show was scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday in relation to his probation sentence on charges for theft and receiving stolen property related to the homicide case.

In 2018, Shetler was found not guilty of first- and third-degree murder in the killing of Lloyd Reed Jr., 54, as he responded to a domestic violence call involving Shetler.

The officer was the first to respond to the incident, and after Shetler did not comply with Reed's commands to drop his weapon, Reed fired six times and Shetler fired three times, one of which struck Reed.

Shetler was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and five years of probation after he was convicted on two counts of theft for stealing a vehicle during his getaway.

According to state police, Stetler is known to drive a red Dodge Ram and to frequent the Derry and New Florence areas. Authorities said that anyone who sees Shetler should not approach him and is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288 or 911.