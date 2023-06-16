Man acquitted on rape, assault charges
Jun. 15—A Washington, D.C., man has been acquitted of rape and assault charges, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.
Sajiran Nadarajah was found not guilty by a jury on two counts of second-degree rape and one count of second degree assault, Lindsay Barnhart, spokesperson for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, wrote in an email.
Prior to jury deliberations, the defense made a motion for acquittal on two counts of second-degree assault, which was granted by Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott L. Rolle, Barnhart wrote.
Nadarajah was indicted in July 2022, accused of raping a woman in a restaurant in Frederick, the News-Post previously reported.
The woman told Frederick police that she was with her sister and a friend at a Frederick restaurant downtown when a man pulled her into a women's bathroom and attacked her, charging documents say.
Nadarajah's attorney, James N. Papirmeister, said in a phone interview that his client and the woman "had an interaction, but it was consensual."