Man acquitted in stabbing death of Enfield High School student

Oct. 8—A Hartford Superior Court jury today acquitted Shyhiem "Trey" Adams of both charges he was facing in the 2018 stabbing death of Enfield High School sophomore Justin Brady, according to the court clerk's office.

Adams, who is now 21 but was 18 when he fatally stabbed Brady, 16, on Hoover Lane in Enfield around midnight on Sept. 9-10, 2018, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering in the case.

The manslaughter charge was under a provision of the law that requires a defendant who causes someone's death to have intended to cause serious physical injury to the victim.

In final arguments Thursday, defense lawyer Christopher D. Parker argued that Adams didn't intend to cause serious physical injury to Brady but was just trying to get Brady off him after Brady knocked him to the ground, got on top of him, and punched him repeatedly in the head.

Parker also argued that Adams acted in self-defense, which presents complex legal issues that he and prosecutor John F. Fahey debated in their final arguments.

The evidence tampering charge was based on the accusation that Adams either hid the knife under a mattress in the home of Assistant Town Attorney Mark Cerrato on Hoover Lane or directed Cerrato's adoptive son, Michael Cerrato, to do so.

The prosecutor didn't present any eyewitness testimony or evidence of admissions by Adams on the evidence tampering count. Rather, he argued that Adams must have been involved in hiding the knife because he was the person who had an interest in preventing law enforcement officers from finding it.

In an electronically recorded comment to police hours after the stabbing, Adams said he had thrown the knife in the "Suffield River," which an officer took to be a reference to the Connecticut River. But state police found it under the mattress during a subsequent search of the Cerrato home.

During the three years the case has been in court, there have been several confrontations between people associated with Brady and Adams in and around courthouses. During the trial, judicial marshals were careful to keep the two sides separated.

