Man acquitted of strangling, beating girlfriend

Aug. 10—A Bakersfield man was acquitted Wednesday of strangling, beating, pushing and kicking his girlfriend of four years, according to the Kern County Public Defender's Office.

Damian Cuevas, 23, was acquitted of two assaults causing great bodily injury that were felony charges and inflicting injuries on a spouse. Prosecutors alleged the abuse happened on Oct. 16, 2019, a news release said.

The girlfriend said she couldn't walk for two days, but a defense attorney presented evidence showing there were inconsistencies between her accounts and that of an independent witness, the public defender's office said. Physical evidence presented at trial didn't match her claims, the office added.

Cuevas faced up to nine years in prison if he was convicted of all charges, but a jury acquitted him of all charges in one hour, the news release said.

"People make allegations all the time for whatever reasons, but, at the end of day, these accusations have to pass the credibility test," Deputy Public Defender Julius Cruz said. "Mr. Cuevas is a young and hard-working man, and he still has a bright future ahead of him."