Man ‘acting strange’ at scene of Sonora church fire arrested on suspicion of arson

An alleged arsonist who returned to the scene of the crime — a Sonora church — was arrested by Cal Fire investigators early Sunday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies joined Cal Fire at The Journey Church, 14425 Mono Way in East Sonora, after receiving reports it was burning.

Cal Fire crews managed the fire as Cal Fire investigators worked to determine the cause, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Cal Fire asked that deputies return to the scene “Code 3,” meaning with lights and sirens, because a man had entered the active fire scene, was “acting strange” and refused to leave.

Deputies arrived and detained 23-year-old Brennan DeBisschop, who was arrested by CalFire investigators.

DeBisschop was taken to jail by deputies and booked by Cal Fire on charges of arson and burglary.