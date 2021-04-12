Man 'acting weird' allegedly points gun at stranger in Manchester bar

Apr. 12—A man witnesses claim was "acting weird" at a bar in Manchester allegedly pointed a gun at a stranger late Sunday night, police said.

Manchester police responded to a reported threat at the Central Ale House, 23 W. Central St., around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a male victim who said he had been sitting at the bar with friends when they noticed another man "acting weird," police said in a news release.

The victim told police the man left the bar briefly, then allegedly pulled out a black pistol from the waistband of his pants and pointed it directly at the back of the victim's head, according to police.

The suspect allegedly tried to get into an argument with the victim, but a bar employee intervened. The victim and his friends then left the bar and called 911, police said.

Officers established a perimeter in the area of the bar, and reported seeing a man matching the description of the suspect walk out the back door into an alley, police said.

The man, identified by police as Benjamin Hamilton, 33, was found to have a 9mm handgun tucked into his waistband, police said.

Hamilton was taken into custody on charges of criminal threatening and felonious use of a firearm.

He was slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North.