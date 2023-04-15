Man with active warrants arrested in Knoxville

A man with active warrants was arrested in Knoxville.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department said Elijah Macon, 26, had two active warrants. He was wanted on a Common Pleas Court Family Division warrant and for an alleged violation of state parole.

Macon was found inside a house on Rochelle Street at around 10 a.m. Saturday. Police say the owner of the home let detectives search the inside where they found Macon hiding in the attic.

A Glock handgun that had been reported stolen was also found.

Macon is being held in the Allegheny County jail.

