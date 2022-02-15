Man additionally charged with hiding fugitive in connection with vehicle pursuit

Feb. 15—The Cleveland County District Attorney's office has levied an additional charge against Noah Dean Henderson for his alleged role in helping a suspect with a warrant evade authorities.

Henderson on Feb. 1 allegedly harbored Dillon Cole Carrow of Norman in his house in the 4900 block of Maguire Road before and after Carrow led deputies in a vehicle pursuit. Carrow was wanted for alleged financial crimes and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to an affidavit, Henderson told sheriff's deputies that Carrow was not in his residence and that there were no hiding places inside the home, but admitted Carrow had been living with him. Deputies found Carrow in a purposely-built hiding place in the bathroom ceiling.

Carrow and Henderson have been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, because deputies allegedly found 17 pounds of marijuana in the residence.

Carrow was charged with eluding or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle and additional misdemeanors in connection with his warrants and the vehicle pursuit, according to affidavits.

— Max Bryan,

Transcript News Editor