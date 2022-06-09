Man admits to 2 carjackings, shooting victim in face, Memphis police say

A man was arrested after someone was shot in the face during multiple carjackings in Memphis.

The incident happened June 8, when Memphis Police responded to a carjacking around 3:15 a.m. at Hollywood and Gentry.

A man told police he was inside his Chevrolet HHR on Chelsea when another man approached saying he was armed with a handgun, according to an affidavit.

The suspect forced the man to drive to a parking lot at Hollywood and Gentry, where he made him get out of the vehicle and demanded his property.

The victim gave the suspect his money and ran, police said.

Several minutes later, MPD responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Chelsea, where they found a man who had been shot in the face.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Another man told police the victim had been shot in the 1400 block of Maplewood.

Police located the Chevrolet HHR and spoke with someone who said there’d been a commotion outside.

The witness said he saw a man pointing a gun at the victim and demanding he get out of his car, a 2020 Hyundai Sonata, according to the affidavit.

The suspect then fired multiple shots before the victim got out of the car, police said.

The suspect fled in the car.

MPD located the Hyundai around 3:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Dakar with a man in the passenger seat.

The man ran away but was caught and identified as Glenn Miller, 27, records show.

According to police, Miller admitted to taking the Chevrolet HHR and Hyundai Sonata and firing multiple shots at the victim.

Miller previously pled guilty to an aggravated burglary in 2019 and was sentenced to five years.

Now, he’s charged with two counts of Carjacking, Evading Arrest, Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Attempted First-Degree Murder, and multiple gun charges.

