Man admits to 2020 shooting death in Central Lubbock

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 25-year-old Lubbock man was sentenced Monday to 45-years in prison after admitting to shooting and killing a romantic rival three years ago at an apartment complex in Central Lubbock.

Christopher Carmona, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center for nearly three years, appeared before District judge William Eichman in the 364th District Court and pleaded guilty to a count of murder in the May 11, 2020, shooting death of 23-year-old Walter Harper at the Aspen Village Apartments.

Murder carries a punishment of five years to life in prison. He will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators believed the shooting stemmed from a fight the two men had over their relationship with a woman who lived in the King David Trails apartments.

The woman told police she was dating Harper and Carmona at the same time. The night of the shooting, she was with Harper in her apartment when Carmona called her saying he was coming over.

She said she told Harper that Carmona coming over and he began to get dressed to leave. She said Harper answered a knock on the door and saw that it was Carmona. Harper shut the door and continued to get dressed. She said the two got in an argument outside her apartment and she shut the door. Moments later she said she heard three gunshots.

She said Carmona returned to her apartment and told her, "It's all good. He's gone," the warrant states.

A witnesses told police investigators he said he saw Carmona shoot Harper as he was running away from the King David Trails Apartments in the 5400 block of 50th Street, which was across the street from the Aspen Village Apartments.

Carmona told investigators that he drove over to the apartment in a black Kia SUV to have sex with his girlfriend. However, he saw Harper there and followed him out of the apartment but denied knowing anything about gunshots.

Carmona terminated the interview, but restarted it and admitted to having a pistol that he shot in the air, as Harper shot at him with an AR-15 rifle, the warrant states.

Carmona said he didn't know where he threw his gun, saying it was last under the driver's seat of his vehicle.

Investigators found the SUV at the apartment’s parking lot. A 9 mm shell casing was lying on the ground about 10 feet away from the vehicle. The shell casing matched a large number of shell casings found on another part of the apartment complex, the warrant states.

One of the residents of the apartment complex told police he saw a shirtless black man chasing a white man between one of the buildings. He said the black man stood on 50th Street and fired his pistol multiple times at the man who was running away.

He said the black man returned to the apartment and later came out wearing a white T-shirt.

Another witness told police she heard the man in the white shirt talking to himself as he was coming down the stairs, saying "...Come to my apartment and punch me in the nose, I'll blast your --- again. You ---- with my ----."

Carmona was initially arrested on a felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bail is set at $250,000.

Court records show Carmona had been out of prison for about seven months before he was arrested in Harper's murder.

In 2013, Carmona, who was 15 at the time, was charged as an adult for murder in connection with the Dec. 13, 2012, shooting death of Mark Morris.

Court records show the murder case against Carmona was dismissed and he pleaded guilty in 2014 to a count of attempted burglary of a habitation and was placed on 10-years probation.

However, in 2015, prosecutors moved to revoke his community supervision alleging multiple violations including, picking up a disorderly conduct charge that year, failing to report to his probation officer, and failing to be employed. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Court records show he was released from prison in October 2019.

