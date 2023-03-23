Man admits to arson in national forest, pointing crossbow at Forest Service officer

A man from Iron County admitted to committing an October 2022 crime spree that included arsons in the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri and the assault of a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer.

Lucas G. Henson, of Iron County, pleaded guilty to three counts: assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr.

The 37-year-old admitted that while he was out on bond for stealing and drug offenses, he stole a Ford van Oct. 22, 2022, from Patriot Rentals near Poplar Bluff, according to the U.S. District Attorney's office.

Henson abandoned the van when it ran out of gas. He then broke into a camper at Poplar Bluff RV Sales and stole items from it later that day.

The man's car thefts continued when he stole a Dodge pickup truck the next day. He burglarized someone's home and stole a handgun. He also stole a crossbow from a workshop near the home.

The truck's owner found Henson and the man pointed the pistol at the truck's owner before he drove away. Law enforcement officers, notified by the truck’s owner, joined the chase, according to the U.S. District Attorney.

"Henson crashed the truck in Mark Twain National Forest, then started a fire and burned the handgun and the items that he’d stolen from the camper before fleeing into the forest," the office stated.

Law enforcement officers began tracking Henson with dogs, and when they got close, he started a fire in an effort to prevent being captured. He lit another fire when they approached again.

"Later, he pointed the crossbow at a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer, as well as other officers, before crossing the Black River and fleeing again," according to the U.S. District Attorney.

Henson was finally caught near the river, and he admitted to his crimes in interviews with officers.

The fires Henson started burned a total of 7.61 acres of land.

"Burn orders were in effect at the time due to the dry and windy conditions, and Henson’s fires kept leaping over the fire lines established by fire fighters," according to the U.S. District Attorney. "Crews eventually had to construct 'dozer lines' to contain the fire and spent $7,228 fighting the fires."

Henson is scheduled for sentencing June 28 in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau. All charges carry a possible fine up to $250,000, and include:

The assault charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

The arson charge carries a mandatory minimum of seven years with a maximum of 20 years and the gun charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

