Man admits arson in Thompson fire that led to death of firefighter Billy Steinberg

A 33-year-old New York City man on Monday pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the line-of-duty death of a Forestburgh assistant fire chief, Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan’s office said.

In doing so, Mohammed Islam admitted he intentionally set a Jan. 15 fire on Rock Ridge Drive in Thompson and set in motion a chain of events that led to the fatal heart attack of Forestburgh Fire Department Assistant Chief William “Billy” Steinberg, 37, according to the District Attorney office’s statement.

Forestburgh was among departments that responded to a mutual aid call for the fire in an unoccupied summer home in the Monticello Fire District.

William “Billy” J. Steinberg

Islam, who also pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and fourth-degree arson, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 19. He is being held at Sullivan County Jail.

Islam was accused of using wood and paper to set a fire in a dresser-drawer in the home. Steinberg, while at the scene of the fire, collapsed and was rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills, where he was pronounced dead as a result of a heart attack, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Crime:Arson suspect indicted on murder charge

Arson:Man arrested after Monticello area fire led to firefighter's death

Billy Steinberg:Forestburgh firefighter remembered for warm smile, love of town

Sullivan County Legal Aid provided representation for Islam during the case. The lawyer representing him declined to comment pending the sentencing.

Islam had been mandatorily released without bail in connection with two earlier fires that damaged properties but didn’t cause injury, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Before the Jan. 15 fire on Rock Ridge Drive, Islam had been arrested and charged with arson and burglary for two prior Thompson fires, according to court documents.

On Jan. 10, Islam was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home on Thompson Road and setting leaves and furniture on fire, and he was arrested again on Jan. 13 when he allegedly used matches found inside the home to light leaves and furniture on fire, court documents said.

Michael P. McKinney is a breaking-news reporter for the Journal News, the Poughkeepsie Journal, and the Times-Herald Record of Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Man pleads guilty in fire that led to Forestburgh firefighter's death