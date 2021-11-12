Man admits to assault at Drunken Uncle in Mineral City

MINERAL CITY — A man admitted to assaulting another man Wednesday night at the Drunken Uncle, 4995 E. Railroad St.

The 42-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct by fighting and assault, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement was called to the scene at 11:20 p.m.

Another report from the area said that a 27-year-old man was jailed on a domestic violence charge after deputies were called to the 4000 block of Tabor Ridge Road NE in Fairfield Township at 9:38 p.m. Thursday.

His girlfriend said he punched her in the face and left the scene. Deputies saw him drive away and stopped his vehicle.

A Thursday morning report from the 8600 block of W. Clay Street in Mineral City resulted in law enforcement looking for a man who allegedly threated to kill a woman.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Domestic violence arrest in Fairfield Township