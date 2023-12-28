Man admits to assaulting KDMC employees with colostomy contents

Dec. 28—CATLETTSBURG — A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday to multiple charges after throwing the contents of his colostomy bag at hospital workers last summer.

Joshua A. Potter, of an unknown address, was jailed following the incident at the King's Daughters emergency department in early July for reportedly attacking hospital workers with feces after ripping open his own colostomy bag, per previous reports.

Potter was indicted shortly thereafter on charges of third-degree assault on medical personnel, third-degree criminal mischief, trespassing and public intoxication.

On Thursday, Potter appeared via video conference from the Boyd County Detention Center to enter a guilty plea alongside his attorney, Whitney Davis.

Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent said he was "particularly interested" in the details surrounding the third-degree assault charge before accepting the settled plea agreement between prosecutors and Davis.

"Well ..." Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kierston Rosen began before elaborating on the allegations against Potter.

Rosen said Potter attempted to throw "fecal matter" at hospital employees but added, "thankfully," no worker was hit by Potter's colostomy contents.

In exchange for Potter's admissions to third-degree assault, public intoxication and third-degree criminal mischief, the Commonwealth proposed to dismiss his charge of trespassing.

With the narrowly missed victims' and law enforcement's approval, Vincent accepted the plea arrangement and sentenced Potter according to the Commonwealth's suggestion.

Potter was sentenced to 90 days in jail for both public intoxication and criminal mischief (the maximum for both charges) and five years for third-degree assault on medical personnel.

In accordance with his plea arrangement, Potter will serve 180 days in jail and the remaining balance of the five-year sentence will be served under supervised probation.

One of the terms of his probation is to abide by Vincent's order to stay away from all KDMC properties, unless in a "dire medical emergency."

Vincent said if Potter violates any probation condition or trespasses on KDMC property, his probation could be revoked — meaning the five-year sentence would be served behind bars.

