Man who admits to being the driver in a fatal shooting ordered held on $1 million d-bond

A West Side man was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that killed a 29-year-old man, and wounded four others in July in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

Ladarius Scott, 21, was arrested Thursday in the 4100 block of West Washington Boulevard after he was identified as one of the offenders who fatally wounded a man July 16 in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

Saturday during a bail hearing, prosecutors said Scott admitted to being the driver who transported two other co-defendants whom have yet to be charged with murder, to the block were gunmen shot shot from a Lexus vehicle killing the victim, and wounded four others.

The victims had been hanging outside listening to music before the shots rang out, prosecutors said.

The self-admitted driver had pleaded guilty in a misdemeanor case in Wisconsin, and was sentenced to 2 years in prison and was currently on probation.

His public defender said he was then father of two and expecting another child.

A Cook County Judge ordered him held on a $1 million D-bond, meaning he would have to post $100,000 to be released. Two others are wanted in the fatal attack.