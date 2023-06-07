Man admits climbing through Clifton girl's bedroom window to sexually assault her

A Belleville man pleaded guilty to climbing through a young girl's bedroom window in Clifton and proceeded to strangle and sexually assault her, Passaic County Prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Andres Vasquez, 25, admitted to the sexual assault and child endangerment charge, prosecutors announced.

Vasquez did not know his victim when he entered the minor's room in the middle of the night on May 31, 2022, according to his statements in court. He was arrested on June 3, 2022.

The state has suggested a 15-year prison term, including a 10-year sentence, of which Vasquez would need to serve 85% before he would be eligible for parole, as well as an added five-year sentence to be served in full.

Local: Clifton High School open house to make case for public over private, vocational schools

Upon his release, Vasquez would be subject to lifelong supervision and registration as a sex-offender under Megan's Law.

He was ordered to remain in Bergen County Jail until his sentencing on Oct. 2, prosecutors stated.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Clifton NJ: Man admits to climbing through window in sex assault