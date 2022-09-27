Man admits to cocaine smuggling; sentenced to four years in federal prison

Sep. 26—A man who told federal agents he knew he was transporting 60 pounds of cocaine from the Rio Grande Valley northward has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison.

Manuel Ivan Fuentes, age and address unknown, appeared Monday before U.S. District Judge Ferando Rodriguez Jr., who sentenced him to 58 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to federal court documents, Fuentes on Feb. 10, 2022, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 27.5 kilograms or 60 pounds of cocaine.

On March 5, 2021, Fuentes attempted to cross the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint driving a Kenworth semi-truck hauling a trailer, a federal criminal complaint reads. The vehicle was referred to a second inspection area, where a Border Patrol canine alerted that drugs were inside.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents were informed of the finding and went to the Falfurrias checkpoint to question Fuentes, the federal criminal complaint states.

While being questioned, Fuentes admitted that he knew he was transporting 23 bundles of cocaine for financial gain, although he did not tell authorities how much he was going to be paid.