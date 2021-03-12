Man admits to dealing cocaine in drug case

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·3 min read

Mar. 11—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man could serve up to a dozen years in prison after he admitted to dealing drugs.

Arturo Rocha, 22, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing Thursday. He pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony count of dealing cocaine, admitting he had more than 10 grams of the drug when he was arrested as part of an investigation in late 2019.

As part of the plea agreement, Rocha faces a 22-year sentence, which calls for 12 years in prison, followed by six years of alternative placement and four years of probation. Five other felony charges against him, including dealing methamphetamine and dealing marijuana, will be dismissed. Rocha would also go to prison with a recommendation to go through a therapeutic addiction treatment program, but he wouldn't be able to seek a modification to his sentence until he's served eight years of incarceration.

The case against Rocha was filed in December 2019 following an undercover investigation by police in the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit. He allegedly sold marijuana in one deal in October 2019, and then cocaine in subsequent deals that November and December, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Rocha was arrested after investigators searched a home in Elkhart and found cash, weapons and drugs, including about 1.4 kilograms of suspected marijuana and about 28 grams of cocaine, the affidavit shows.

During the plea hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno accepted Rocha's plea and convicted him. Christofeno then scheduled his sentencing to be held April 8.

GUILTY PLEAS

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday, including two more people pleading guilty in drug cases.

Lorenzo Ortiz, 28, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony count of possession of cocaine. He admitted he had at least 28 grams of cocaine when he was arrested.

As part of the agreement, Ortiz faces a 12-year sentence amounting to six years in prison, followed by four years of placement Elkhart County Community Corrections and two years of probation. He would also be placed in a therapeutic addictions program as part of the sentence.

Ortiz was arrested in July 2019 following a traffic stop in Elkhart. Investigators with the ICE Unit said two bags of cocaine, adding up to about 45 grams, were found in Ortiz's shorts during the stop. Some cocaine and meth were also found in the car he was driving, according to details in the probable cause affidavit.

Judge Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Ortiz. He then scheduled him to be sentenced April 29.

Ashley Brock, 30, of Elkhart pleaded guilty to a Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine.

Her sentence will be up to the court as part of the plea agreement, while a second charge was dropped.

Brock was arrested in January 2020 following a traffic stop in Elkhart, a probable cause affidavit shows.

Judge Christofeno accepted Brock's plea and convicted her. He then scheduled her sentencing for May 13.

