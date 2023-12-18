Man admits dropping heavy items from Mpls. balcony onto moving vehicles

A 30-year-old man admitted Monday that he dropped dumbbells, furniture and other items from his ninth-floor balcony onto vehicles passing by his downtown apartment building, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Michael B. Judy, 30, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to felony first-degree property damage for allegedly aiming an array of heavy objects at vehicles driving by the building in early January in the 300 block of S. Washington Avenue. None of the items injured anyone, but multiple vehicles were damaged, the charges noted.

The plea agreement between the defense and the prosecution calls for three years of probation and for him to be sentenced under what is called a stay of imposition. That means the conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he successfully complies with the terms of his sentence and probation.

Judy remains free on bond ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 12.

"It appeared to officers that [Judy] was purposely targeting vehicles below as they passed on the street and would wait to throw the items until a vehicle was approaching," the criminal complaint read. "Officers have serious safety concerns as [the] apartment ... is approximately 115 feet up, and a weighted object falling from that distance could lead to a risk of great bodily harm or death to passing motorists, [a] bicyclist or pedestrians."

The incidents came as Judy was facing eviction for failing to pay more than $11,000 in rent since he moved into his unit in July 2022. Court records show he was evicted in late January.

According to the charges:

Five calls were made to 911 from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5 about dumbbell weights among various large objects being dropped from an apartment balcony.

On Jan. 4 shortly before midnight, an airport shuttle vehicle with seven passengers was hit on the roof by a 3-pound dumbbell. A city street surveillance camera zoomed in and captured someone on Judy's balcony about that time.

One 911 caller reported nearly being hit by a table and chair.

The surveillance video recorded a man purported to be Judy dropping a wine bottle, a cordless drill, a coffee maker, a coffee pot and a milk jug.

Judy's criminal history in Minnesota spans his entire adult life and includes pleading guilty in 2012 to drive-by shooting and property damage in connection with being one of three people accused of shooting BBs at dozens of car windows and a home in Rochester.

He's also been convicted numerous times for domestic assault as well as for terroristic threats, theft, harassment, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.