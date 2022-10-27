Man admits to embezzling nearly $30K from Washburn Lake Homeowners Association

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — An 84-year-old man has pleaded no contest to embezzling nearly $30,000 over 11 years from a St. Joseph County homeowners association.

Allan Malesh pleaded no contest Monday to embezzlement from a nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County Circuit Court.

Malesh’s attorney, Ed Hettinger, handed over a check for $20,547 to repay the remainder of the $29,804 taken from the Washburn Lake Homeowners Association's bank account while Malesh was president.

Assistant Attorney General Robert Hayes reduced the 10-year felony to a misdemeanor after full restitution.

Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman did not impose any jail time, but did collect mandatory $125 fines and costs.

Malesh, a slight, white-haired man, told the judge he had leukemia and a compromised immune system.

Judge Stutesman lectured and admonished the man for stealing from the association and damaging his once good name.

The charges came after a complaint to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office after a review of the association account by Travis Blum of Blum Accounting in January 2020.

Malesh gave HOA member Sharon Willey a bank ledger dated August 2018 that showed a balance of $18,130 after she demanded the yearly audit required by the association by-laws. Willey was once a signer on the account.

A search warrant on the association’s account at Sturgis Band and Trust showed that funds were missing — the actual balance was $1,025.

Malesh took the money over 11 years. When the investigation began, he repaid $9,292 of the missing funds.

Malesh admitted to investigators he took the funds after a lawsuit by NDR for $75,000 and a claim by the IRS for $12,848.

Malesh said he created the phony ledger to show what the account would contain if he had not taken the money. Malesh told investigators “he had written a promissory note and insisted he would pay everything back.” He admitted to creating the false ledger.

As association president, Malesh claimed he sent an email to other association members in 2019 informing them of the missing money.

Current association officers requested charges against Malesh and his wife, Karin. Malesh told investigators his wife held an office, but he handled all the finances.

Hettinger and Hayes delayed the case on the court docket to make sure Malesh paid all restitution before entering a plea.

Records said the association collected $300 per year per lot to maintain the private roads, for snow removal, and protect the small sand bottom lake about two miles southwest of Colon.

