Man admits to fatal September 2016 central Lubbock wreck, gets probation

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 56-year-old man was placed on probation for 10 years after he admitted to causing a fatal drunken driving wreck in Central Lubbock in September 2016.

James Pritchard Jr., who had been out on bond since the middle of 2017, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a second-degree felony count of manslaughter, which carries a punishment of 2-20 years in prison.

As part of his plea deal with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office, he will also serve 120 days in jail, which he will start in September.

He also faces up to 10 years in prison if he violates the conditions of his probation.

Pritchard admitted to recklessly operating a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Sept. 18, 2016, while driving eastbound on 50th Street when he rear-ended 50-year-old Sammy Castaneda, who was riding a motorcycle stopped at a red light at the Indiana Avenue intersection.

The impact sent both vehicles into the middle of the intersection, where they crashed into two other vehicles traveling north on Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock police news release.

Lubbock patrol officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to the wreck and saw Castaneda’s motorcycle pinned in between Pritchard’s truck and another vehicle. Pritchard, who was still in the driver’s seat of his truck, appeared to be confused, according to a police report.

Castaneda was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center, where he died. Police also took Pritchard to UMC, according to the report.

The officer said Pritchard, whose speech was slow and slurred, reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol — three Bud Light Lime-A-Ritas — before driving and refused to participate in a field sobriety test. But officers obtained a warrant to draw his blood at the hospital, according to the report. Officers also found two open 24-ounce Lime-A-Ritas in his vehicle, according to court documents.

Police arrested Pritchard and booked him into the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond was set at $50,000.

He was released June 16, 2017, on a personal recognizance bond, according to court records. His bond conditions include complying with any treatment recommendations stemming from a substance abuse and mental health evaluation. He is also required to have an interlock system in any vehicle he operates and wear an alcohol monitoring device.

