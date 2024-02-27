Man admits fatally shooting girlfriend while mishandling gun at Covington home

A Northern Kentucky man admitted in court Monday to accidentally shooting and killing his girlfriend while carelessly handling a firearm at a home in Covington, prosecutors say.

Ryan Sherman, 55, pleaded guilty in Kenton County Circuit Court to manslaughter, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

The plea came exactly one year after the February 2023 killing of 51-year-old Laverne Wilson. Sherman was set to go on trial Tuesday, court records show.

Sherman was the only other person present at the Wheeler Street residence when Wilson was shot in the chest, investigators said in a criminal complaint.

More: Racist Facebook comments become key issue in Northern Kentucky death penalty case

Prosecutors say Covington police interviewed Sherman that same day and he admitted to investigators that he moved the handgun from the floor to the bed but denied shooting Wilson.

Sherman wasn’t arrested during that interview and police could not locate him for several weeks after, though he was eventually apprehended in Dayton, Ohio.

He fled to avoid being arrested in connection with Wilson’s death, prosecutors said in court filings.

Sanders said Sherman was charged with manslaughter, as opposed to murder, because the couple was, by all accounts, getting along leading up to the shooting.

“There was no apparent motive for Sherman to have shot her intentionally,” Sanders said. “If there had been, we would have charged it as a murder case.”

However, Sherman was not legally allowed to own a firearm due to a drug possession conviction in 2008.

“If he had followed the law, this tragedy could have been avoided entirely,” Sanders said.

Sherman’s public defender has yet to respond to a message from The Enquirer requesting comment.

Prosecutors are recommending Sherman serve a 10-year prison sentence. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 30 for sentencing before Judge Patricia Summe.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Northern Kentucky man admits killing girlfriend while mishandling gun