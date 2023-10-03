Man admits guilt in Mound City bank robbery

Oct. 2—An Ottawa, Kansas, man arrested after he called a tow truck for his getaway car has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Mound City, Missouri.

Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery last week in federal court. He admitted to stealing $4,445 on Dec. 21, 2022, from Citizens Bank & Trust in Mound City.

McWhorter told a teller at the bank to give him the money in a drawer while holding what appeared to be a gun and then ran out of the bank and drove away, according to court documents.

Police closed in on him the next day in nearby Forest City after he called a tow truck for a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the getaway. When the tow truck with McWhorter as a passenger pulled over, he fought with the driver and tried to take the vehicle but was subdued.

When officers arrested McWhorter, they found in the tow truck a cooler-type bag that contained $3,813 taken during the bank robbery. A box of 9mm ammunition, but no firearm, was found in the car being towed.

McWhorter faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be set after a presentence investigation is completed.