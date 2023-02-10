Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters

Feb. 10—A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said.

Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 22, of Hartford pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Hartford to unlawful possession of a stolen gun, which carries up to 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, carrying up to five years, the prosecutor said.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommend a prison sentence between 30 and 37 months, or 2 1/2 to a little more than three years, according to Owens' written plea agreement.

Vernon police arrested Owens in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on Hartford Turnpike on Oct. 21, 2021, while investigating a stolen Infiniti Q70 luxury car.

During the investigation, officers saw the handle of a gun sticking out of the purse of Owens' 18-year-old girlfriend.

The gun, a 9mm semiautomatic loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition, turned out to be from a pallet of 50 such guns stolen from the R&L Carriers warehouse in South Windsor, Owens' plea agreement says.

Owens admitted in the plea agreement that he had possessed the gun "in the moments leading up to his arrest," along with two bags of crack cocaine totaling 5.4 grams. He didn't plead guilty to a drug charge.

Earlier in fall 2021, Owens admitted in the plea agreement, he sold at least $26,320 worth of catalytic converters, including ones he knew were stolen, to Alexander Kolitsas, at a Middlebury restaurant belonging to Kolitsas' father.

Charges are pending against Kolitsas, a Wolcott resident identified in a grand jury indictment as owner of Downpipe Depot & Recycling LLC, which had a warehouse at 191 Park Ave. in East Hartford. Kolitsas is free on $150,000 bond, online federal court records show.

Owens, by contrast, has been held without bond since his arrest, records show.

He sought release in December 2021 on a $50,000 bond, with a requirement of house arrest with electronic monitoring. Magistrate Judge Robert Spector wrote that the proposal was "bolstered by strong family support."

But Spector refused to release Owens on bond, writing, "Since September 2020, the defendant is alleged to have committed approximately nine different state offenses for serious crimes such as first-degree larceny, risk of injury, third-degree assault, violation of a protective order, first-degree failure to appear and third-degree burglary."

After a federal warrant was issued for Owens' arrest, Spector recounted, authorities made repeated attempts to persuade him to turn himself in. Owens said several times that he would do so, but he never did.

"Eventually, on Nov. 29, 2021, the defendant was identified in a kidnapping investigation, after he was captured on video using a tire iron to break into an apartment building where the victim was staying," Spector wrote. "A protective order prevented him from having any contact with this victim.

"After the police made contact with the victim and agreed to meet the defendant's car and verify the victim's safety, the defendant sped away and evaded the police," Spector continued. "Federal authorities eventually located him at a gas station in New Haven hours later, and he again tried to speed away, this time driving into an agent's vehicle."

