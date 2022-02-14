Man admits to hiding weapon, destroying evidence in fatal Weymouth stabbing of Ryan Martin

WEYMOUTH — A 26-year-old man has admitted to destroying evidence and hiding a knife from police after the 2020 fatal stabbing of Ryan Martin in Weymouth woods.

Shawn Inglis of Weymouth, who pleaded guilty on Monday, was charged with accessory after the fact in Martin's death. Prosecutors said Inglis drove Kelsey Debello, who is charged with murder, away from the scene, housed her overnight and disposed of evidence.

“Inglis admitted to hiding the knife used in the stabbing and asking another party to destroy the cell phone that authorities alleged was carried by Debello that evening,” Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “We felt that the multiple aspects of his accessory to the crime merited a substantial sentence.”

Judge Beverly Cannone sentenced Inglis to 3 to 5 years in state prison. Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely asked he be sentenced to 6 to 7 years behind bars.

Debello has pled not guilty to first degree murder and is currently being held awaiting trial.

Ryan Martin was fatally stabbed in Weymouth in 2020.

Prosecutors said Debello of Weymouth fatally stabbed Martin, then 19, at a gathering in a wooded area of Weymouth near Colonels Drive in May of 2020. State Police and Weymouth detectives arrested Debello the day after the stabbing and charged her with murder.

“The victim’s mother attended the change of plea today and spoke eloquently to the court about the loss of her son,” Morrissey said. “Our thoughts are with her and those that Ryan Martin left behind as this case continues to progress.”

At Debello's district court arraignment in September of 2020, Hely said witnesses told police that Debello was “yelling and screaming” at Martin before she took out a knife that was 5 to 6 inches long and stabbed him once in the back.

Witnesses told police that Martin, of Weymouth, said “I can’t breathe” after he was stabbed, according to a police report filed with the court. Martin was transported to South Shore Hospital where he later died, police said.

