Man admits to hitting woman with SUV in domestic dispute

Jan. 5—A Union City man has pleaded guilty in Crawford County Court to using his SUV to hit a woman and for damaging her vehicle in a Canadohta Lake area domestic dispute during the 2023 Memorial Day weekend.

Theodore A. Rose, 46, of 73 Waterford St., pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Mark Stevens to charges of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief for a domestic incident with a 30-year-old Centerville woman.

The pair got into a dispute in the parking lot of a drive-in restaurant on Lake Road in Bloomfield Township at 10:20 p.m. May 28, 2023, according to the arrest affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.

The woman told police Rose smashed a window on her pickup truck during a domestic incident in the restaurant parking lot, the affidavit said. Rose then allegedly used his vehicle to strike the woman's truck before using it to strike the woman herself. Rose then fled the scene in his SUV, according to the affidavit.

The woman, who was injured in the incident, was transported by Bloomfield Township Volunteer Ambulance Service to Titusville Area Hospital for treatment. Rose later was contacted at his residence by police and advised he was under arrest, the affidavit said.

Rose had been scheduled to go to trial next week in county court on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and harassment.

However, in a deal with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office, Rose agreed to plead guilty to reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in exchange for the other charges not being prosecuted.

Rose faces up to nine years in prison and $20,000 in fines when he is sentenced Feb. 7 by Stevens.

The criminal mischief charge is graded as a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine. The charge is a felony due to the amount of damage to the truck, which was listed in excess of $6,400 in the criminal complaint.

The reckless endangerment count is graded as a second-degree misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Rose remains free on $25,000 bond awaiting sentencing next month.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.