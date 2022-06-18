Man admits illegally possessing gun in Manchester

Jun. 18—A Hartford man pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally possessing a gun in a July incident in which he was accused of pointing the gun at another person outside a hookah lounge on Broad Street in Manchester, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.

Michael Jones, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

The two sides in the case have agreed that federal sentencing guidelines call for Jones to get a sentence in the range of 18 months to two years — and they have agreed not to seek a sentence outside that range, according to Jones' written plea agreement.

Judge Stefan R. Underhill has scheduled sentencing for Sept. 7 in the Bridgeport federal court.

According to the plea agreement, Jones' prison term is likely to be followed by one to three years of "supervised release," which is similar to probation.

Authorities believe Jones pointed the gun at the person outside the hookah lounge on July 24, according to the prosecutor's statement.

When Manchester police arrived, Jones fled and discarded the gun in the rear parking lot of the lounge, the prosecutor continued. Jones was apprehended, and the gun, a loaded 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number, was recovered, she added.

Jones was convicted in Hartford Superior Court in 2019 of illegally possessing a weapon in a motor vehicle in an incident in Hartford the previous year, records show. He received a suspended two-year sentence and two years of probation.

Federal law prohibits a person who has been convicted of a felony of possessing a gun or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Jones has been incarcerated since Aug. 2, online Connecticut Department of Correction records show.

A federal grand jury indicted him on the gun possession count in December, and he subsequently agreed to be held without bond in the federal case, records show.

Online state court records show no pending case or conviction stemming from the July incident in Manchester. But Jones is still being held by the state at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield while facing the federal charge, records show.

The sole Connecticut felony conviction shown for Jones in the online state court records is the 2019 conviction for illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Jones' prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which the U.S. Justice Department describes as the "centerpiece" of its efforts to reduce violent crime. The program focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders, Avery said in her statement, adding that the department works with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

