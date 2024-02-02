Man admits Kent rapes, gets 19 years as woman's sentencing delayed

A South Euclid man will spend at least 19 years in prison for his part in the sexual abuse of a girl at a Kent apartment over an eight-year period, starting when she was 5.

A Ravenna woman, a co-defendant in the case, previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Portage County Common Pleas Judge Laurie J. Pittman sentenced 53-year-old Steven A. Carswell to 19 to 24 1/2 years in prison. Monday's sentencing immediately followed Carswell pleading guilty to four counts each of first-degree felony rape and second-degree felony endangering children.

Pittman also determined that Carswell is a Tier III sex offender, which will require him to register with the sheriff of any county where he lives, works or goes to school every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Heather M. Boone, 37, pleaded guilty in late December to four counts of second-degree felony endangering children and single counts of second-degree felony attempted rape and third-degree felony sexual battery. She was scheduled for sentencing on Monday, but it was rescheduled on Thursday to March 18 at her attorney's request.

"The grounds for so moving are for the purposes of obtaining a mental health evaluation of the defendant to aid the court in sentencing," the motion states.

According to a grand jury indictment, the offenses took place between September 2011, when the girl was 5, and September 2019, when she was 13. Kent police said the charges stem from several sexual assaults of a relative of Boone.

A grand jury indicted Carswell and Boone on eight counts of rape in June 2023. As part of a plea deal, four the counts against Carswell were amended to endangering children. The four rape charges were also amended. Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said the change removed the chance of Carswell serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Also as part of a plea deal, Boone's charges were amended from rape, and two rape counts were dismissed.

Carswell was facing a maximum sentence of 76 to 114 years in prison for his charges, according to court records. Boone faces a maximum of 45 to 65 years.

