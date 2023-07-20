Man admits killing of 2 women inside Newport home; prosecutors seek life sentence

Diana Eddy's daughter hadn't heard from her for four days when the 61-year-old Eddy was found dead alongside another woman inside a Newport home in March 2022.

Eric Lightfoot, the man authorities say killed Eddy and 59-year-old Sheila Ruf, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of murder, the Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office confirmed.

Prosecutors are recommending Lightfoot, 60, serve a life sentence on both counts.

Early on March 12, 2022, Eddy texted her daughter saying she was at Ruf's residence and a man was present, adding that she was worried the man "might do something crazy," according to a criminal complaint.

That was the last time Eddy's daughter heard from her.

Officers went to the home in the 700 block of Ann Street but were unable to make contact with either woman. Both of their vehicles were parked outside the home and officers left cards behind asking them to contact police.

When police returned to the home on March 16, 2022, after Eddy's daughter reported she still hadn't heard from her mother, they found the woman's vehicle hadn't moved and the cards were still there.

A property manager let officers inside the home, the complaint states, and once inside, police found Ruf laying dead on the couch and Eddy deceased under a pile of couch cushions on the floor.

Both women were covered in blood and had suffered a series of deadly impacts to the head, according to the complaint.

Blood was scattered all over the living room walls, ceiling and floor, the document states. There was also blood in the hallway and Ruf's bedroom, as well as in the bathroom sink and shower, which police were only able to see after applying a blood reagent.

Police concluded that someone had tried to wash the blood off themselves in the bathroom and whoever had been inside the house during the killings likely still had blood on them, the complaint states.

How did police connect Lightfoot to the killings?

Two months before her death, Ruf had filed for a protective order against Lightfoot − a request she would later dismiss. At one point during those proceedings, the document states, Lightfoot violated an emergency protective order by trying to enter Ruf's home, prompting her to call the police.

Four day's before the killings, Ruf again called the police after Lightfoot was leaving threatening voicemails and tried to get inside the home, according to records.

In light of the history between Ruf and Lightfoot, officers went to his Newport home and learned he'd been admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center early on March 12, 2022, after a relative found him unresponsive outside his home.

When investigators spoke with Lightfoot at the hospital, the complaint states, he denied any involvement in Ruf's death and claimed he hadn't seen her in days.

A witness later told police they'd dropped Lightfoot off at the intersection of Eighth and Ann streets around 1 a.m. on the morning of the killings and surveillance footage of that area showed a man of Lightfoot's stature exit a vehicle and walk toward Ruf's home around the same time, according to the complaint.

Police also swabbed bloodstains on Lightfoot's shirt, property seized from the hospital, and the DNA profiles from those swabs matched a DNA profile on Ruf taken during her autopsy, the document states.

Lightfoot was arrested March 22, 2022, and charged with murder.

Court records show he's scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 6 at noon. The case is being heard before Campbell County Circuit Judge Julie Reinhardt Ward.

