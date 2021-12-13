Man admits killing ex-girlfriend on Facebook Live. But spree wasn’t over, MD cops say

A man killed two former lovers before taking his own life the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11, Maryland police say.

In between the span of killings in Baltimore City and Columbia, police say, the suspect recorded a brief Facebook Live video, where he confessed to fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend.

“I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head,” the man, identified by police as 44-year-old Rajaee Shareef Black, is heard saying in his Facebook video shared by the New York Post. “It felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy.”

In the video, Black goes on to say that he did not want to go to prison before mentioning his ex-wife.

“So she’s next, and I’m going to do myself too,” he said in the video, before pointing the camera toward the door of a house and apparently hurrying to follow someone inside.

According to a report from the Howard County Police Department, officers were called to a residence in Columbia, Maryland, where they found two adults dead from gunshot wounds. The pair were identified as Black and his ex-wife, Wendy Natalie Black.

After the shooting, police said they found the Blacks’ two young children unharmed in the back of Rajaee Black’s car at the apartment complex. According to officers, the children did not witness the incident and their identities will not be revealed.

“Investigators believe Rajaee Black came to Columbia after having just committed a domestic homicide a short time earlier in Baltimore,” the police report stated.

Police said they were first called to a residence in Baltimore, according to The Baltimore Sun, and discovered the back door to a home had been kicked in. Inside, police said they found a woman who had been fatally shot. Investigators told the newspaper that they quickly learned about the video that Black had posted after the woman was killed, and that he planned to then kill his ex-wife and himself.

Howard County authorities were then notified, and officers were dispatched for shots fired at the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia, where the Blacks were both found dead, The Baltimore Sun reported.

“We understand that the suspect came from having committed a similar crime in Baltimore City a short time before he came to Howard County,” the Howard County Police Department said in its statement.

According to Howard County police, officers were notified of shots fired at Black’s home at 2:07 p.m. Officers began arriving on scene at 2:14 p.m.

“We learned he was headed to Howard County to do the very same thing to another person and we shared that information immediately when we got it,” Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison said in a Facebook Live media event concerning the slayings. “To our dissatisfaction, there is another homicide victim in Howard County and the perpetrator has taken his own life.”

Columbia is located about 20 miles southwest of Baltimore.

