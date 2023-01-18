Man admits to killing friend over $5K dispute, Osceola sheriff says

A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly admitted to shooting his friend to death Monday as a dispute over a potential property sale got violent, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López told reporters Tuesday.

Deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting at a home in Arisha Enclave, a neighborhood of newly constructed luxury homes in Kissimmee. Neighbors said they heard at least four shots fired in the area.

Investigators believe Gany Djurabayev, 41, was arguing with 31-year-old Bekzod Nishonboev over $5,000 meant to be used as a down payment on a property. López told reporters Nishonboev punched Djurabayev, who then got a gun from his car and fired several shots.

Afterward, he took Nishonboev to the hospital, where the victim died of his injuries.

“We’re still putting this together, but [Djurabayev] did make spontaneous utterances that he was the one who had shot the victim,” López said.

Djurabayev faces a murder charge for killing the man described as his friend and is being held in the Osceola County Jail without bond.

