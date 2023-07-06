Man admits leaving woman in woods after finding her dead in Elsmere home, prosecutor says

Kadidra Roberts hadn't been seen by her family for over two weeks when her decomposing body was found in a shallow grave in the woods of Elsmere in September 2022, according to Kenton County court filings.

Theodore Lamont Myers, 54, who authorities say hid 28-year-old Roberts' body after he found her unresponsive inside his Spring Street home, pleaded guilty Wednesday to tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders.

Roberts was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2022, from her residence in Cincinnati's West End neighborhood.

Roberts' mother last saw the young woman eight days earlier in a video call, during which Roberts turned the camera toward the man in her company, a criminal complaint states.

Roberts' family went to the Spring Street home after they were informed she'd been spotted there with a man around the time she disappeared, according to the complaint. The family learned the man living there was the same person who was accompanying Roberts in the video call.

Elsmere police were called to the residence and identified the man as Myers, the document says.

A subsequent investigation by Kenton County police uncovered video footage showing a man make several trips between Myers' home and the woods where Roberts' body was discovered, the complaint states, adding those trips happened around the time Roberts stopped communicating with her family.

On Sept. 7, 2022 − four days after Roberts' body was discovered, police executed a search warrant on Myers' home and found some of Roberts' personal items, the document says. U.S. marshals arrested Myers that same day on an unrelated warrant.

A Kenton County detective later interviewed Myers while he was being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Myers told the detective he met Roberts at a reggae event in Downtown Cincinnati and they "partied together throughout the night," the complaint states.

He said the pair went back to his home that night and the next morning they had breakfast, after which he went back to sleep, the document says.

When Myers awoke, Roberts was unresponsive, according to the complaint's account of Myers' statements to police.

Myers told the detective that he panicked because she was dead, according to the complaint. He described wrapping Roberts in fabric, placing her in a large trash bin and leaving her body in a grave he dug in the woods.

Myers said he threw Roberts' clothes in the trash, the complaint states.

Prosecutors are recommending Myers serve five years in prison, Sanders said.

Myers is scheduled to appear in court before Circuit Judge Kathy Lape for sentencing Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His public defender has yet to respond to a message from The Enquirer seeking comment.

