Man admits to lying, tried to sink his own boat in Lake Ontario

A Rochester-area man recently admitted in federal court that he lied when he claimed he had not tried to capsize a boat he owned.

Vyacheslav Migitskiy, 33, admitted in a plea that he lied to federal investigators when he told them that he'd donated the boat, which was spotted on Aug. 26, 2022 partly submerged in Lake Ontario near the Genesee River.

Instead, Migitskiy used another boat he owned to tow the 25-foot 1987 Bayliner into Lake Ontario, where he took steps to cause it to sink.

With his plea agreement, Migitskiy faces up to six months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory.

The reports of the submerged boat prompted a "search and rescue effort by the Coast Guard, the New York State Police, and other law enforcement agencies which included deployment of surface vessels, aircraft, and SCUBA search teams," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

"The United States Coast Guard spent $14,194 during the search and rescue effort, while the New York State Police spent $1,248." Migitskiy will have to pay for the costs.

Migitskiy is scheduled to be sentenced April 18.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Vyacheslav Migitskiy tried to sink boat in Lake Ontario in Rochester NY