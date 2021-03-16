Man admits Manchester arson, gets no more prison time

Mar. 16—A man pleaded guilty Friday to setting a fire that heavily damaged one unit in a two-family house at the corner of Elro and Flower streets in Manchester in 2019 and got a sentence that won't increase the prison time he's already serving, according to his lawyer.

Christian Joseph Lonergan, now 20, whose current address was unknown at the time of his arrest in October 2019, pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to third-degree arson and received a five-year prison sentence, online court records show.

Lonergan originally was charged with first-degree arson, which carries up to 25 years in prison.

He has been serving a five-year prison sentence for an assault on public safety personnel in Bristol in April 2019.

The arson sentence will run concurrent to the assault sentence, according to Lonergan's lawyer, Dennis P. McMahon of Manchester.

He said the arson sentence won't add to Lonergan's time behind bars because Lonergan was granted sentence credit for the time he has spent in jail since his October 2019 arrest in the arson case. Lonergan was last admitted to prison immediately after that arrest, according to the state Department of Correction's website.

McMahon explained that the credit reflected delays in bringing Lonergan to court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The defense lawyer said Lonergan admitted his guilt in setting the fire rather than using a legal mechanism that would have enabled him to avoid doing so. Lonergan never denied what he did, McMahon said.

"I think he's grown up quite a bit since he's been in jail," the defense lawyer said. "He never gave me a minute's problem. He was very forthright throughout the process."

The house at 6-10 Elro St. is a side-by-side two family. The fire was set in No. 6, which was unoccupied at the time, although No. 10 was occupied.

Daniel French, the assistant chief of Manchester's Fire-Rescue EMS department, said in January 2019 that the blaze was largely contained in 6 Elro St.

When firefighters arrived just before 10 p.m. Jan. 18, 2019, they encountered heavy fire coming from the first-floor living room window. French said the flames extended throughout the first and second floors of the home and into the attic.

The fire also affected 10 Elro St., French said, but the tenants, who were home at the time, escaped without injuries. The fire rendered 6 Elro St. uninhabitable, French said.

"Thank God there were no injuries," McMahon said Monday.

Fire Marshal Lawrence Talbot ruled in March 2019 that the fire was started intentionally. He said it was probably started with combustible fuel packages placed in three spots in the kitchen.

Manchester police Detective Robert Dwy wrote in an affidavit that a member of his department's undercover narcotics task force had told him that a contact informed him that Lonergan had been bragging about setting the fire, even detailing how he did so.

Lonergan had been living in a state Department of Children and Families group home but was listed as missing because he had left the home and not returned.

Dwy eventually interviewed Lonergan at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire, where he was being held on other charges, and Lonergan admitted breaking into the house and using the stove to cook ramen noodles. He denied intentionally setting the fire.

But according to the fire marshal's report, there was no indication that the stove was on at the time of the fire.

