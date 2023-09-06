Man admits to molesting child at SLO Bath & Body Works. How long will he go to prison?

A Santa Maria man was convicted Tuesday of molesting a child at the Bath & Body Works store in downtown San Luis Obispo, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Jonathan Oscar Davis, 48, pleaded guilty to felony child molestation and misdemeanor lewd act on a child 10 years of age, the release said.

The crime against the 10-year-old child occurred mid-morning at Bath & Body Works on Aug. 19.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, Davis followed the girl into the business around 11 a.m.

The girl informed officers that Davis “grabbed her buttocks and attempted to pick her up,” police said.

“The victim and a nearby sibling then yelled for their mother and Davis walked away but remained inside the store,” the release said. “The mother confronted Davis about touching her child, instructed him to stay inside the store and called 911.”

This is Davis’ fourth child molestation conviction.

According to previous reporting from The Tribune, Davis grabbed a 10-year-old girl’s hair in the 1000 block of Court Street on June 25, 2018, before leaving the scene after being confronted by a witness.

San Luis Obispo police received a second report later that day after an 8-year-old girl was touched by Davis in the downtown area, officials said.

Davis was convicted of child molestation in 2019, the District Attorney’s Office said. He has been a registered sex offender since 2006, when he was convicted of child molestation twice.

He also was convicted for residential burglary in San Francisco County in 2001, earning him a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law.

Davis faces eight years in state prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department investigated the crime. San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Dittrich, part of the District Attorney’s Sexual Assault Prosecution Unit, prosecuted it.