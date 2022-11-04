Man admits to multiple armed robberies in stolen car, police say

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly participating in multiple armed robberies involving a stolen car.

On Nov. 2, homeowners reported their home in the 3500 block of Durrand was approached by two armed men.

One man had a long gun and the other had a handgun, according to an affidavit.

The men made demands and stole an iPhone and some money before fleeing in a grey sedan.

Less than three hours later, a man reported that he was working on his vehicle in the 5300 block of Sparrow Wood when a grey Infiniti pulled up next to him.

Two men got out of the vehicle demanding money, but they left without anything, police said.

Minutes later, police took a report from a man who said he was on his front porch in the 3200 block of Aspenwood when a grey sedan pulled in front of his home.

According to the affidavit, six men got out of the car, several armed with guns and an AR-15 style assault rifle.

The suspects took the victim’s cell phone.

Later that evening, police located a silver 2008 Infiniti G35 with Mississippi tags that was stolen the day before from the 4700 block of Summer Avenue.

The vehicle was valued at $5,275.

Six people were inside the car. The driver refused to stop for an officer in the area of Winchester and Knight, records show.

The vehicle fled from marked police cars and continued driving recklessly to Mt. Moriah and Kirby Downs.

There, all the suspects jumped out of the car and fled on foot, police said.

One suspect, Oryon Stephens, was seen exiting the left rear passenger’s seat and was caught a short distance away.

He had a Glock 27 on him with one round in the chamber and nine in the magazine, police said.

Stephens admitted to knowing the Infiniti was stolen and confessed to participating in the robberies, according to the affidavit.

He’s charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery, theft of property, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a weapon, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: