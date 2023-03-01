Man admits to robbing Dormont bank, US attorney says

A Pittsburgh man admitted in federal court to robbing a Dormont bank in December, according to Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti.

Ahmed Asiri, 26, of Brookline, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police arrest man accused of robbing bank in Dormont

Asiri allegedly robbed the Dollar Bank at 3029 West Liberty Ave., getting away with $20,000. The money was later recovered by law enforcement.

During the investigation, authorities learned that a man, later identified as Asiri, was wearing a surgical mask when he had handed a note to the teller demanding money, according to court documents. Police said the note indicated that he would kill people unless his demands were met. No weapon was observed.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 21.

