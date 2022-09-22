Man admits to running over 18-year-old after they had political argument, ND cops say

A North Dakota man faces vehicular homicide charges after authorities say he ran over an 18-year-old in a politically-motivated attack.

A patrol officer said Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted to running over the teenager, identified as Cayler Ellingson. The two were having a ”political argument” before the attack in Foster County on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A news release from the highway patrol states the encounter occurred near a street dance in McHenry, located about 120 miles northwest of Fargo. The 41-year-old driver in a Ford Explorer struck the teen, who died after being taken to the hospital, officials say.

Brandt called to report the hit-and-run, which he said he committed “because the pedestrian was threatening him,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

“Brandt stated that the pedestrian called some people and Brandt was afraid they were coming to get him,” the affidavit states. “Brandt admitted to state radio that he hit the pedestrian and that the pedestrian was a part of a Republican extremist group.”

Authorities did not provide any additional details to back up Brandt’s claim.

According to the teenager’s mother, Ellingson called her around 2:40a.m., about 15 minutes before the hit-and-run, according to the court documents. The mother said she knew Brandt, but did not think her son did, police said.

Ellingson’s mom called her son back, and he stated “he” or “they” were chasing him, according to highway patrol. She was unable to reach her son again.

Brandt, found by officers at his home said he had been drinking before the encounter with Ellingson, the affidavit states. He said he and the victim were having a “political argument” that led to him striking him with his SUV.

A breath test registered Brandt’s blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit of 0.08, according to the affidavit. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence before charges were upgraded.

Highway patrol officers charged him with criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death, court documents show.

Brandt objected to the $50,000 bond ordered by his judge, according to Inforum.

“I have a job, a life and a house and things I don’t want to see go by the wayside — family that are very important to me,” Brandt said in court, the publication reported.

He posted his $50,000 bond on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and was released, Stutsman County Jail records show.

A funeral for Ellingson will be held Monday, Sept. 26, in Carrington, according to an obituary.

