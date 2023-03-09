Man admits setting fire

Mar. 8—A 36-year-old Ector County resident was recently arrested on an arson charge after he admitting to setting fire inside his home.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's office report released Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 6200 block of North West County Road about a possible arson shortly after 10 a.m. Feb. 15.

When they arrived, Kyle Henry Shelton's dad told them Kyle had gotten angry that he was evicting him and purposely set a fire, the report stated.

The younger man admitted he'd set his mattress on fire with a Bic lighter while drinking and angry and then left, the report stated. He told deputies he'd wanted to damage the home, but when he saw the fire was getting bigger than he'd expected, he went back inside and extinguished it with beer and water.

A warrant for Shelton's arrest was issued and he was booked into the Ector County jail on Feb. 27 on suspicion of arson, intending damage to a habitation, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

He remains in custody on a $100,000 surety bond in that case. He's also being held on a terroristic threat/family violence charge with a $2,500 surety bond.