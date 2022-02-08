Man admits to shooting assault-style rifle out of car window, striking man in Goodyear

Pedro Dominguiez, 20, was arrested.

A man admitted to police he shot an assault-style rifle out of a car window in Goodyear, shooting another man because the man was allegedly insulting his friend who recently died in a separate road-rage shooting.

On Saturday, Pedro Dominguiez, 20, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, according to documents police filed in court.

Witnesses told police they saw him leaning out of a Dodge Charger window with an assault-style rifle, shooting at a car in front of him near Yuma Road and Canyon Trails Boulevard in Goodyear on Friday.

He shot the car they were following multiple times in the bumper and both the passenger and driver's side, according to court records. This caused the victim to crash.

The Dodge stopped. Dominguiez then got out and proceeded to shoot at the victim more.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder. He got out of his own car and fled the scene, jumping over a wall nearby.

Officers found him, and the victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Dominguiez and the other car occupants, a man and a boy, fled the scene as well. They were located by police near a dirt field later where they left another rifle and a handgun and walked away.

Dominguiez told police he started shooting in defense of a friend that was killed during a different road rage incident recently in Laveen, a neighborhood in and near south Phoenix. He said the victim was "talking 's---' over text and social media" about his friend.

Court documents do not name his late friend, but Isaac Gonzales was killed on Jan. 22 during a shooting after a car accident near 43rd Avenue and Vineyard Road in the Laveen area, according to Phoenix Police Department. Gonzales was 16 years old.

All three suspects were booked into jail following the shooting. It was not immediately clear what charges the other two were facing.

Dominguiez's bail is posted at $750,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

