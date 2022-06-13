Man admits to shooting fiancee to death Sunday night in Baltimore; 5 others wounded in weekend shootings

A man told police he shot his fiancée to death Sunday night in Southeast Baltimore, a deadly display of violence that came following at least five other nonfatal shootings over the weekend.

Baltimore Police said the man contacted law enforcement around 9:30 p.m. saying he shot his fiancée. Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue, where they found a 36-year-old woman suffering from from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

That weekend shooting followed several others, the first of which unfolded late Friday morning in the 500 block of Presstman Street when Central District officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area. Police were unable to find a victim, but about an hour later, a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Hours later, around 10:30 p.m., Northern District officers found a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the elbow. She called police from the 500 block of Rose Hill Terrace but said she had been shot in the 800 block of Benninghaus Road, about two miles south.

Around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was shot on Poppleton Street in West Baltimore. Officers found evidence of the shooting but did not locate a victim when they responded to the scene; he later walked into a hospital seeking treatment, officials said.

Several hours later, a 56-year-old man was shot just before midnight Saturday in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street, also in the Western District. Homicide investigators were called to the scene, officials said.

Late Sunday morning, Southern District officers found another 24-year-old man who had been shot in the 1900 block of Christian Street in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, which has seen a significant uptick in gun violence in recent weeks.

Baltimore Police were also investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead in Herring Run stream in Northeast Baltimore around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. The cause of death for that person was unknown pending an autopsy, officials said.