Man admits to shooting up house in Frayser, police say

A Memphis man was arrested after shooting up a house in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that 28-year-old William Golden and another person went to a man’s home on Slocum Avenue looking for a fight around midnight on January 13, 2023.

Golden and the other man argued and Golden ended up firing several shots into the home with four people inside, police said.

William Golden was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

The homeowner was grazed in the arm and Golden’s accomplished was shot during an exchange of gunfire and taken to Regional One Hospital, according to MPD.

Police arrested Golden and MPD said that Golden admitted to firing shots at the house, but said he only did so to suppress fire coming from the homeowner.

Golden was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:











