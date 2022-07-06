Man admits to shooting, killing girlfriend inside East Point Apartment, police say

A man is behind bars after police say he told them he killed his girlfriend inside the apartment they shared.

East Point police were called to Foxhunt Lane off of Washington Rd. at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got there, they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her identity has not been released.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was still on the scene, was taken into custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

While talking to investigators, the boyfriend, whose identity has also not been released, told them he killed her during a domestic dispute in the apartment.

Police say charges are pending against him, but have not clarified what those charges will be.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: