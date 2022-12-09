Man admits to shooting victim with black powder pistol, wanted to ‘scare him’

A Tulsa man is facing charges after police say he tried to shoot someone with a black powder pistol.

A black powder pistol uses hand-loaded ammunition instead of traditional bullets.

Officers responded to a home near Woodrow Street and N. Lewis Avenue on Nov. 11.

When they arrived, they spoke with a man who was walking his dog near an alley when he approached a stray dog.

The victim said he made a detour to avoid the dog, when another man walked out of a home with a gun. He said the man, now identified as Ethan Howerton, pointed a gun at him and fired.

Howerton missed, and the victim was not hurt.

The incident was caught on camera, and officers were able to identify Howerton.

Howerton admitted to the crime. He said that he aimed the gun at the man’s feet to scare him off.

Officers retrieved the black powder pistol and other guns in his home.

Howerton was arrested on assault with a dangerous weapon.

