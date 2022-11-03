Man admits shooting wife's vehicle

Nov. 2—A 43-year-old Ector County man was arrested Thursday after admitting he shot up his wife's work vehicle during an argument.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Jane Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday about a disturbance. When deputies arrived, Mario Avila told them he'd been arguing with his wife and he shot up the 2021 Lincoln SUV she drives for work.

Deputies saw bullet holes in the driver's side door and driver's side back door, the report stated.

Avila was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony and criminal mischief, a state jail felony. He was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting surety bonds totaling $4,500.