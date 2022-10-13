Man admits to stabbing his girlfriend inside a Bartlesville motel in 2021

A man has pleaded guilty in federal court, admitting that he stabbed his girlfriend to death inside a Bartlesville motel in 2021.

30-year-old Koalton Brynn Ellis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country.

Officers were called to the motel on July 24, 2021. First responders said the victim, later identified as Buffie Raulston, said Ellis had stabbed her.

Raulston was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries weeks later.

“Koalton Ellis maliciously took the life of Buffie Raulston in a fit of anger in 2021. He will now spend time in federal prison to account for his crime,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Another witness reported seeing Ellis and Raulston arguing before the attack, which was caught on surveillance footage.