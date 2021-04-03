Man admits stealing Andy Warhol paintings and attempting to sell fake versions on eBay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;The American artist and filmmaker Andy Warhol with his paintings(1928 - 1987), December 15, 1980&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Susan Greenwood / Liaison Agency)

The American artist and filmmaker Andy Warhol with his paintings(1928 - 1987), December 15, 1980

(Photo by Susan Greenwood / Liaison Agency)

A Boston man has pleaded guilty to stealing Andy Warhol paintings from a friend then selling fake versions to a collector on eBay.

Brian Walshe 46, took $80,000 from the collector for two counterfeit versions of the artist’s Shadows series of works from 1978.

Walshe originally put them on eBay in 2016 for $100,000 after claiming that the purchase price of the artworks was $240,000.

Buyer Ron Rivlin, who owns a Los Angeles gallery, agreed to a deal for the paintings with a signed agreement that they could get a full refund within three days of purchase.

Authorities say the buyer’s assistant flew to Boston to collect the art and a day later Walshe paid it into his account.

Read more:

“According to bank records, the cashier’s check was deposited that day into an account that Walshe controlled, and $33,400 was subsequently withdrawn in the following 14 days,” said acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell.

But a day after the purchase the new owner realised that something was wrong with the paintings.

“The buyer removed the paintings’ frames and found no Warhol Foundation authentication stamps and noticed that the canvasses and staples looked new,” said prosecutors.

“When he compared the paintings to the photographs from the eBay listing, they did not look identical. The buyer concluded that the paintings he purchased from Walshe were not authentic.”

Investigators say that Walshe, who had previously tried to sell the paintings to a New York City gallery in 2011, then made excuses to delay refunding the money.

Prosecutors say that Walshe got the paintings from a former college classmate in South Korea who agreed he could take the collection, which included the Warhol works, back to the US for sale.

But Walshe, who was arrested for the alleged scam in 2018, disappeared with the collection, until a mutual friend managed to track him down and get some of the artworks back.

Walshe pleaded guilty to wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction.

He will be sentenced in August and the wire fraud charges carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of $250,000.

Recommended Stories

  • California targets critical farmworkers for vaccinations

    The fight to end the coronavirus' devastation throughout California's heartland extends to the Mexico border, where migrant farmworkers heading north to pick lettuce, broccoli, carrots and other crops are offered a vaccination as soon as they enter the United States. California is vaccinating farmworkers on a large scale by taking the shots to where they live and work, protecting a population disproportionately hard hit by the pandemic. Advocates said an initial slow rollout in California has gained momentum in the past few weeks as the flow of vaccine increases and mobile clinics pop up at farms and food processing centers.

  • Teen arrested after videos of attack against Asian couple surface online

    The 15-year-old has been charged with second-degree assault, Tacoma, Washington, police said in a statement.

  • Driver rams car into Taco Bell and bystanders after drive-thru assault, MD cops say

    The driver is seen in a video striking several people outside the Taco Bell before crashing into the glass of the restaurant.

  • EXPLAINER: What Biden's new $100B plan for broadband means

    The problems with U.S. broadband networks have been obvious for years. Now the Biden administration is promising to do something about all of those issues as part of its proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. It would spend $100 billion to “future-proof” broadband as part of an eight-year infrastructure plan, calling high-speed connections “the new electricity" that's now a necessity for all Americans.

  • No. 1 Ash Barty looks to defend Miami Open title against Bianca Andreescu

    World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 9 Bianca Andreescu have been longing for the opportunity to play each other in a first-career meeting for quite awhile.

  • India Covid: Maharashtra to go into lockdown unless cases fall

    Maharashtra's chief minister says the state's health system could soon become "inadequate".

  • Princess Diana to Be Honored With Blue Plaque Outside Former London Flat

    It’s a historic moment during what would have been the late royal’s 60th year

  • Picking out the weirdest, best and worst from Texas Rangers’ season-opening loss

    The Rangers and Royals combined for 402 pitches, 26 runners left on base and the longest nine-inning Opening Day game in MLB history.

  • Pakistan wins 1st ODI over South Africa off last ball

    Babar Azam's century set up Pakistan's three-wicket victory over South Africa in the first one-day international on Friday, although the tourists still needed to scramble a run off the final ball to win. The Pakistan captain hit 103 off 104 balls and his team was cruising at 186-1 at SuperSport Park after South Africa scored 273-6 in its 50 overs. Azam's dismissal sparked a slump as Pakistan lost four wickets for 17 runs, all of them to fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

  • Bodanovic scores 26 points, Hawks beat Pelicans 126-103

    Bogdan Bodanovic scored 26 points, Kevin Huerter added 24 and five other Atlanta players scored in double figures as the short-handed Hawks beat the injury-slowed New Orleans Pelicans 126-103 on Friday night. The Hawks led 55-54 at halftime and scored 37 points in the third quarter – their highest total in that period this season – to take a 94-79 lead entering the fourth quarter. “It was just a professional approach,” Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said, referring to going .500 on the road trip.

  • Kemp claims Biden pushing false narrative about Georgia election law

    FOX News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has the latest on the controversial law on 'Special Report'

  • Apple joins corporate backlash against GA voting law

    Corporate backlash against Georgia’s new election law is mounting… With Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday joining the chorus of critics.Major U.S. companies are challenging the law… which many critics say suppresses voting among Black Americans and other racial minorities.In a statement, Cook said Thursday (quote) "American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and Black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right.”The Republican-backed Georgia law - signed last week by Governor Brian Kemp - strengthened ID requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoff elections and made it a misdemeanor for people to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.Kemp says the law is "another step to making our elections fair and secure.”But - Many CEO’s have publicly disagreed.Dozens of Black executives, including Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, called on more of their peers in U.S. companies to push back against such restrictive election laws.In a Wednesday interview with CBS This Morning, former American Express CEO, Ken Chenault, spoke about their campaign: “There is nothing more fundamental than voting rights. And the reality is - what we're doing is, we’re calling on companies not to make just general statements about the importance of voting and voter suppression, we’re saying take a stand, publicly oppose any legislation that denies the opportunity to vote.”And on Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CBS This Morning he disagreed with the final bill… after the airline on Friday had praised it:“But when we got a chance to finally see it all put together and had a chance to digest it, as well as listen and hear from the voices of our people about it, we realized that this was restricting their access - our people’s access - particularly in the Black community... and it's important we take a step forward here."Governor Kemp, on Wednesday, criticized a company memo by Delta’s CEO - who called the final bill ‘unacceptable.’Kemp said the memo (quote) "stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company” and “ignores the content of the new law.”Kemp also Tweeted: “I refuse to back down from this fight because the integrity of our elections is the foundation of who we are as Georgians.”

  • Time to heel: Wilson moves on from shoe toss, preps for NFL

    Marco Wilson’s last two performances in Gainesville ended quite differently. The Florida cornerback, who gained notoriety for intentionally tossing an opponent’s shoe in December and costing the Gators a victory, turned in an eye-popping performance at the team’s pro day Wednesday. It could convince NFL teams he’s worth more than a middle-round pick when the draft begins at the end of this month.

  • The World This Week: Biden’s $2 Trillion ‘Paradigm Shift’

    France 24On Friday’s The World This Week, The Daily Beast’s Nico Hines and The Wall Street Journal’s Matthew Dalton discussed President Joe Biden’s monumental infrastructure bill—describing the plan as a potential $2 trillion sign of a “paradigm shift” in the way Americans view government spending.“During the financial crisis of 2008, America passed a 700-something billion dollar stimulus package and everyone thought that was huge,” said Dalton. “But this is 2 trillion dollars. It’s almost a paradigm shift in the way America thinks about macroeconomics.”Dalton argued that the bill has the potential to shift America’s perception of the government’s inability to rectify economic inequity, and pointed to the U.S.’s long history of underinvesting in infrastructure.“One of the main reasons for that is because of the philosophy that president Reagan embodied, which is ‘the government is the problem, not the solution’,” Dalton said. “Now people understand that maybe government can be the solution.”Nico Hines remarked on the undeniable similarities between Biden’s new plan and the policies championed by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the form of the Green New Deal, which many on the right viewed viewed as radical. “[Biden] put his big, friendly old, appeal-to-everybody… stamp on it,” said Hines, who described the bill as “effectively the same” as “what was being dismissed as a radical crazy progressive agenda.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • COVID-19 vaccines may reduce transmission, experts say, but vaccinated Americans still need to wear masks in public. Here's why.

    Studies and real-world data suggest vaccinated people can’t easily spread the virus, but health experts say it’s too soon to doff the masks in public.

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • Trump might have 'found' the votes he needed to win Georgia under state's new election law

    Republican legislators now have more oversight and power over elections and the county officials who count the votes. The secretary of state has less.

  • The wife of the leader of the Oath Keepers is asking for $30,000 in public donations to help her escape her 'weird' marriage

    Tasha Adams is asking for donations to help fund her divorce from Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes after it's been pending for more than three years.

  • Marc Gasol: Lakers signing Andre Drummond a 'hard pill to swallow'

    In his first public comments since the Lakers signed Andre Drummond, Marc Gasol expresses disappointment in being demoted. Could he leave the team?