Man admits to thefts from mall kiosk

Jun. 14—SALEM — A Salem man caught selling ponchos and hats stolen from a Witch City Mall kiosk on Facebook Marketplace last fall was given a suspended sentence Monday.

Daniel Rivera-Rodriguez, 32, of 21 Hebert St., pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and felony larceny charges during a hearing in Salem District Court.

Under a plea agreement, Rivera-Rodriguez was sentenced to 12 months in jail, but the sentence was suspended for 18 months, during which he will be on probation.

He was ordered to stay away from the Witch City Mall and to pay restitution, to be determined at a hearing within the next 90 days.

Police had been investigating a series of thefts from the kiosk last fall when they found surveillance images showing Rivera-Rodriguez putting the ponchos and hats into a yellow bin.

The items had "Harley Davidson" logos on them.

Police then found ads on Facebook Marketplace for the items and arranged to meet the seller, who turned out to be the same person they had seen on the surveillance images, prosecutor Mat Medoff said.

Rivera-Rodriguez's attorney, Paul Woods Jr., said his client has been dividing his time between Salem and Maine, where he now has a job.

