Man admits to vandalism of 'Samantha' statue

Sep. 20—SALEM — A homeless man admitted Tuesday to coating a popular tourist attraction in red paint last June.

Kylynn Chambers, 32, pleaded guilty to charges of vandalism and disorderly conduct during a hearing in Salem District Court.

Judge Randy Chapman sentenced Chambers to a year in jail on the vandalism charge, but suspended all but the two weeks he spent in custody before making bail. He will spend the next 18 months on probation, with conditions that include restitution for the cost of removing the paint and restoring the finish, and staying out of further trouble.

The disorderly conduct charge was placed on file for 30 days and will then be dismissed.

On the afternoon of June 6, Chambers used a can of red Rustoleum spray paint to cover a bronze statue of the 1960s and 1970s television character "Samantha," from the show "Bewitched." The statue is located in Lappin Park, at one of the downtown's busiest intersections, Washington and Essex streets.

Chambers ran as police arrived and was arrested a couple of blocks away at the MBTA commuter rail station on Bridge Street.

The statue was put up by the TV Land cable channel in 2005, one of a series of statues of popular characters in shows that were airing in reruns at the time.

A third charge against Chambers, resisting arrest, was dropped.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis